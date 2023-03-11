The match number 10 of ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) on March 12 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs UPW-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Alyssa Healy’s Unbeaten 96 Helps UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 Wickets in WPL 2023.

Thus far, Mumbai Indians played three league matches and lost none, topping the points table with six points and +4.228 net run-rate. The emerging favourites of the inaugural WPL led-by Harmanpreet Kaur have everything going their way, with clinical win by eight wickets against Delhi Capitals on Thursday their lastest feat. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz are currently placed at number three on points table, with two wins from three matches. Their previous win came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. An unbeaten opening partnership of 139 runs between skipper Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya, guided UP Warriorz to a comfortable win in just 13 overs. This will be a big boosting to the Alyssa Healy-led side when they face indestructible Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Face Fourth Consecutive Defeat in WPL 2023.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Issy Wong (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Kiran Navgire (UPW-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Issy Wong (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W)

Saika Ishaque (MI-W) could be named as the captain of your MI-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

