UP Warriorz registered a ten-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest match at Women's Premier League 2023. After winning the toss, RCB were bowled out for 138. Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets while Elysse Perry scored a fifty. In reply, UP Warriorz managed to chase this total down within 13 overs. Captain Alyssa Healy scored an unbeaten 96 and led the way. Meanwhile, opener Devika Vaidya also remained unbeaten at 36.

Massive W for us 🔥@OfficialDevika and @ahealy77 take us home in style as we beat RCB by 10 wickets! 💪#RCBvUPW #UPWarriorzUttarDega pic.twitter.com/FPzf8xVxiZ — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 10, 2023

