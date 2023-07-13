The wait is finally over. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket is all set to get underway on July 13 (July 14 as per Indian Standard Time). Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will take centre stage in the opening game of the marquee tournament. The opening game of the T20 extravaganza will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Sunil Narine To Captain Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket 2023; Phil Simmons To Be Head Coach

Texas Super Kings are entering the competition with a highly experienced squad. They have a proven leader in Faf du Plessis, who has been quite magnificent around the world. Besides their inspirational leader, Super Kings have the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Daniel Sams in their arsenal. They would look to bring their A-game into play in the upcoming clash.

Talking about LA Knight Riders, Sunil Narine & Co. also possess a lot of firepower in the squad. They have top-drawer players such as Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Martin Guptill and Rilee Rossouw in the mix. Also, they possess gun all-rounders in skipper Narine and Andre Russell. They are a kind of unit that on their day can dismantle any opposition. The team management would hope that the big guns fire against the Texas side.

When Is TSK and LAKR Match of MLC 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The clash between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will take place on Friday, July 14 as per Indian Standard Time. The match will kick-start at 6:00 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of TSK and LAKR Match of MLC 2023?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Major League Cricket 2023 in India. Therefore, Indian fans can enjoy the live telecast of the encounter between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders on Sports 18 Network channels. Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket's Inaugural Season Due To Personal Reasons

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of TSK and LAKR Match of MLC 2023?

The opening of the T20 carnival will be live-streamed on JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18. Hence, the fans in India can watch the high-voltage encounter on JioCinema App or website.

