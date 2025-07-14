Major League Cricket 2025, the franchise-based premium T20 league in the United States of America ended its third season with a bang. MI New York, riding on the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, bagged the MLC 2025 trophy. The MLC final was an absolute thriller, won against defending champions Washington Freedom, by just five five runs at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. This is the second time MINY emerged as the MLC champions, becoming the most successful franchise in the tournament's history. MI New York Win Major League Cricket 2025; Quinton de Kock Stars With 77-Run Knock as MINY Beat Washington Freedom by Five Runs to Reclaim MLC Title.

The Major League Cricket is a competition played among six teams: MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Washington Freedom, LA Knight Riders, Texas Super Kings, and Seattle Orcas. These six sides lay in the round-robin format, where after all the matches in the group stage, the top-four teams in the points table compete in the playoffs, from where two qualify for the finale, deciding the winner. MLC had their inaugural edition in 2023, and the winners of the first season were the current champions, MI New York. Kieron Pollard Equals Dwayne Bravo's Record for Most T20 Trophies As Players, Achieves Feat After MI New York Win MLC 2025 Title.

MLC Winners List

Year Winner Runner-Up 2023 MI New York Seattle Orcas 2024 Texas Super Kings San Francisco Unicorns 2025 MI New York Washington Freedom

Four teams are yet to win the coveted Major League Cricket: Seattle Orcas, LA Knight Riders, Texas Super Kings, and San Francisco Unicorns. MI New York and Washington Freedom are the only two sides to have won the competition in their three editions of existence. MINY are the most successful franchise in the history of MLC, having won the trophy twice. Washington Freedom ranks second with one trophy. MINY and WF have played in two finales to date, San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas have played once each. LA Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings are the only two teams to not even feature in the finals.

