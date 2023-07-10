Los Angeles Knight Riders have announced their captain for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC), which is set to kickstart on July 13. They have entrusted Sunil Narine with the leadership duties of the side. Also, LAKR have announced their entire coaching staff for the marquee tournament and Phil Simmons is appointed as the head coach of the star-studded side. Ryan Ten Doeschate and Bharat Arun will be the Assistant Coach and Bowling Coach respectively. Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket's Inaugural Season Due To Personal Reasons
Sunil Narine appointed Los Angeles Knight Riders' captain
Sunil Narine steps onto the red carpet of captaincy for the Los Angeles Knight Riders! 💜💫#LAKR #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/w2yJqRUBJW
— Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023
Phil Simmons is the head of LA Knight Riders
Presenting, the backbone of Team Los Angeles Knight Riders! 🙌💜
Head Coach: Phil Simmons
Assistant Coach: Ryan Ten Doeschate
Bowling Coach: Bharat Arun
Strength & Conditioning: Sagar VM
Physios: Prasanth Panchada, Ruel Rigsby
Analyst: AR Srikkanth
Team Manager: Wayne Bentley pic.twitter.com/qic85gSRYk
— Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)