Los Angeles Knight Riders have announced their captain for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC), which is set to kickstart on July 13. They have entrusted Sunil Narine with the leadership duties of the side. Also, LAKR have announced their entire coaching staff for the marquee tournament and Phil Simmons is appointed as the head coach of the star-studded side. Ryan Ten Doeschate and Bharat Arun will be the Assistant Coach and Bowling Coach respectively. Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket's Inaugural Season Due To Personal Reasons

Sunil Narine appointed Los Angeles Knight Riders' captain

Sunil Narine steps onto the red carpet of captaincy for the Los Angeles Knight Riders! 💜💫#LAKR #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/w2yJqRUBJW — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023

Phil Simmons is the head of LA Knight Riders

Presenting, the backbone of Team Los Angeles Knight Riders! 🙌💜 Head Coach: Phil Simmons Assistant Coach: Ryan Ten Doeschate Bowling Coach: Bharat Arun Strength & Conditioning: Sagar VM Physios: Prasanth Panchada, Ruel Rigsby Analyst: AR Srikkanth Team Manager: Wayne Bentley pic.twitter.com/qic85gSRYk — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023

