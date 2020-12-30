Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in the Soorwal district on Rajasthan earlier today (December 30). As per the picture posted by news agency ANI, the accident looks severe with the Hyundai car damaged badly. Nevertheless, the former Indian captain isn't hurt as per the as per his personal assistant. Soon after the picture of Azharuddin's vehicle went viral, social media went in frenzy with fans asking for Azharuddin's health status. The former batsman, who's currently serving as a president for Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been visiting many cricket grounds in India lately for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. Mohammad Azharuddin Ready to Coach Team India if There Is an Opportunity.

As per reports, the car got misbalanced after one of its tires came out suddenly which resulted in the fatal collision with a Dhaba. Following the accident, a large crowd surrounded the car to see if Azharuddin's fine or not. Fortunately, he wasn't hurt and was taken to a nearby hotel.

Azharuddin's Car Meets With Accident!!

Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today. He is unhurt, as per his personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/3hpKRNMMYm — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

For the unversed, Azharuddin is regarded as one of India's finest cricket captains and his record speak volumes of his prowess. While his on-field decisions took the opposition by surprise several times, he guided India over the line with his batting prowess as well.

Azharuddin eventually brought curtains to his controversial and celebrated career in 2008 before becoming an expert. He is currently serving as the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

