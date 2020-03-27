MS Dhoni Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Support the Family of Daily Wage Worker, Wife Sakshi Rawat Urges People to Join the Cause Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

M.S. Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus has hit not only the people in terms of their health but has also affected the economy drastically. The daily wage workers are the most affected as the country undergoes a 21-day lockdown to fight the menace of coronavirus. Now, Pune based NGO named Mukul Mahadev Foundation has come forward to extend their support to the daily wage workers and have urge people to donate via crowdfunding. Now, former Indian captain MS Dhoni joined the case also made his donation and his wife Sakshi Rawat has also urged the fans to donate. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

The Chennai Super Kings captain donated Rs 1 lakh via crowdfunding website Ketto to the Pune based foundation. The donations will be used by the foundation to supply food kits which include essentials soap, pulses, Rice, Atta, Oil, Grains, Pulses, Poha, biscuits, Tea, Sugar and spices like. Sakshi took to social media and also urged the followers to follow his footsteps. The NGO had an aim to collect more than Rs 12 lakh for donations. After Mahi joined the bandwagon, the NGO was successful in raising Rs 12 lakh.

In fact, he emerged as the highest donor, check out the snapshot below:

Dhoni's donation

Sakshi Dhoni's story

Apart from MS Dhoni, even cricketers like Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Sourav Ganguly and others also extended their support in the times of crisis. International sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roger Feder, Rafael Nadal and others have also made their donations.