Flamengo midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta has been named the 2025 Best South American Player of the Year. The Uruguayan international secured the title following a vote by sports journalists across the continent, organized annually by the Uruguayan newspaper El País. The 2025 results saw Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi fall short of the top spot, reflecting a year in which domestic South American performances took precedence in the voting criteria. Chelsea Announce Departure of Head Coach Enzo Maresca.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s Dominant Season

Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s victory comes on the heels of a standout year with Brazilian giants Flamengo. The playmaker was instrumental in his club's success in both domestic and continental competitions, maintaining a level of consistency that resonated with voters. Known for his vision and technical proficiency, De Arrascaeta has long been considered one of the most influential players in the Brasileirão.

This award, often referred to as "Rey de América," specifically recognizes players who either play for South American clubs or represent South American national teams. While the criteria have historically allowed for flexibility regarding players based abroad, the 2025 selection leaned heavily toward those active within the CONMEBOL league systems.

Lionel Messi’s Absence from the Top Spot

The omission of Lionel Messi from the winner's circle marks a notable transition. Despite Messi’s continued global popularity and his role in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami, the voting body favored the immediate impact of players competing within the South American continent.

Analysts suggest that while Messi remains a vital figure for the Argentine national team, his absence from the daily competitive grind of South American club football may have influenced the final tally. This year's vote highlights a growing trend of prioritizing the achievements of players currently active in leagues such as Brazil’s Serie A and Argentina’s Primera División.

Context of the Award

The "Best South American Player" award is one of the most respected individual honors in world football, with a history of winners that includes Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Neymar. To view the full historical list of winners and voting breakdowns, visit the official El País Deportes site. Brazilian Football Icon Roberto Carlos Stable After Heart Surgery.

The 2025 results also featured strong showings from other prominent figures in South American football, including several rising stars from River Plate and Palmeiras. However, it was De Arrascaeta’s leadership and trophy-winning contributions that ultimately secured him the crown, cementing his status as the premier talent on the continent for the past calendar year.

