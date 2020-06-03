MS Dhoni Enjoys Tractor Ride at His Ranchi Farmhouse Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Enjoys Tractor Ride (Photo Credits: Twitter/ CSK)

Everyone is aware of MS Dhoni's love for bikes and the former Indian captain is certainly spending a gala time with his favourite toys at his Ranchi farmhouse amid lockdown. On many previous occasions, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman was seen enjoying a bike ride during the live Instagram sessions of wife Sakshi. Recently, however, Dhoni was spotted riding a tractor at his farmhouse. The official Twitter account of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared the video on Twitter in which the CSK captain was seeing enjoying a ride in his 'newest beast.' MS Dhoni Is Addicted to PUBG These Days, He Even Talks About It During His Sleep, Says Wife Sakshi.

"#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu," wrote CSK while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. Dhoni was all smiles during the course of the video which exhibited his delight.

Watch Video:

During a recent live Instagram session of Sakshi Rawat, Dhoni was seen giving a bike ride to his little princess Ziva amid the lightning weather. Well, the 38-year-old also has many other dashing vehicles in his garage and Dhoni must be raring to try them all during the lockdown.

Dhoni, who took a long sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 World Cup, was set return onto the field in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many other major cricket tournaments around the world the gala T20 extravaganza also got postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus scare. Nevertheless, many reports suggest that IPL 2020 can take place in October and fans will be raring to see the CSK captain in action again.