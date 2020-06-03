MS Dhoni Gives Bike Ride to Daughter Ziva at Ranchi Farmhouse Amid ‘Crazy Lightning’ (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Gives Bike Ride To Ziva (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is certainly enjoying a gala time at his Ranchi farmhouse amid lockdown with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Unlike other cricketers, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman hasn’t been quite active on social media during isolation. Nevertheless, fans are frequently getting the glimpses of their favourite star courtesy the Instagram activities of the star cricketer’s wife Sakshi. Well, everyone knows about Dhoni’s love for bikes and the 38-year-old has been utilizing his time by riding his favourite toys in his massive farmhouse. In a recent video posted by Sakshi, Dhoni can be seen riding his bikes in lightning weather with his little princess Ziva being on the front seat. MS Dhoni Is Addicted to PUBG These Days, He Even Talks About It During His Sleep, Says Wife Sakshi.

Sakshi went live on Instagram in order to showcase fans what Dhoni is upto. During the course of her session, the CSK captain and his little princess were seen enjoying the ‘crazy lightning’ with a bike ride. Well, it seems like Ziva has inherited the love for bikes from her father and she was all smiles during the course of the video. The official Instagram page of Chennai Super Kings also shared the video and wrote: “When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one.”

Watch Video:

Dhoni, who took a long sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 World Cup, was set to make a comeback on the field in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many other major cricket tournaments around the world the T20 extravaganza also got postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus scare. Nevertheless, many reports suggest that IPL 2020 can take place in October and fans will be raring to see the veteran in action again.