MS Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Led by the Pakistan national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan, last season's Pakistan Super League runner-up Multan Sultans have a really very strong squad for PSL 2025. They topped the league phase in PSL 2024, and will surely be looking to have a similar bold start in the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League. Meanwhile, you can download the Multan Sultans PDF Schedule here. MS are arguably the most successful side in the last four years in the Pakistan Super League, having emerged runner-up on three occasions, and won the title once in PSL 2021. PSL 2025: Islamabad United to Take on Lahore Qalandars in Opener on April 11, Check Out Pakistan Super League Season 10 Complete Schedule.

Multan Sultans are a star-studded side, filled with big names, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Johnson Charles, and Shai Hope emerging as some big names among foreigners. The side has one of the best Pakistani cores in PSL 2025, with national side skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading. Among other big names are Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain. It was for such a strong core and a consistent side, that Multan Sultans have played in all four finals in the last four seasons. 'How is PSL 10 Bigger and Better?' Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Frustrated With 'Hollow Words' From Pakistan Cricket Board, Points Out Lack of Innovation Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

MS Full PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 12, 2025 8:30 PM Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Karachi April 16, 2025 8:30 PM Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi April 19, 2025 8:30 PM Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi April 22, 2025 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Multan April 23, 2025 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Multan April 26, 2025 8:30 PM Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Lahore April 29, 2025 8:30 PM Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Lahore May 1, 2025 2:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Multan May 5, 2025 8:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Multan May 10, 2025 2:30 PM Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Multan

Multan Sultans will play their first match in Pakistan Super League 10 against Karachi Kings, at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12. The side's first home match will be against Lahore Qalandars on April 22, their fourth game of the PSL 2025.

