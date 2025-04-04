Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has questioned the claim of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 being 'bigger and better' than the other seasons and pointed out the lack of innovation in the competition. The Pakistan Super League will have its 10th edition this year but the Multan Sultans owner was not very happy with the hype of this season being the best ever. "How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Someone explain to me what these hollow words mean. How will it be the best PSL?” he said while on a podcast adding, "Same games, same teams. We've had nail-biting finishes every year, but what is different this time? Same four stadiums. I am tired of these hollow words from the PCB,” he added. PSL 2025 Schedule Announced; Defending Champions Islamabad United to Face Lahore Qalandars in Opening Match on April 11, Final to Take Place on May 18.

Multan Sultans Owner Blasts PCB for 'Hollow Words' Days Ahead of PSL 2025

