Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a poor outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After winning the title in 2023, they failed to make it to the play-offs in two consecutive seasons. Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over captaincy from MS Dhoni and he will lead them in the upcoming IPL 2026. But they had some major problems in their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 and they entered the auction with a big purse in hand and some important areas to address. In the IPL 2025, CSK have lacked firepower in the batting, lacked consistency and the bowling has failed to create pressure on their oppositions. The auction had to solve all these problems for them. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Despite having a big purse of 43.4 Crore INR, CSK entered the auction with their top and middle order strengthened. They have allowed to let go Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja in exchange of Sanju Samson and his quality with the bat gave stability in the CSK batting lineup. That also gave them the room to address other issues in the squad. Overall...

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Akael Hosein (INR 2 Crore), Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Crore).

CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded in from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj.

CSK Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders finished in eighth position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Rahane-led KKR won five matches out of 14 they played. KKR lost seven matches in the 2025 season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).