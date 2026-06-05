Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh is set to host a significant cricketing event as India and Afghanistan clash in a IND vs AFG One-Off Test match from June 6 to June 10, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. While there were reports of heavy rain in the lead-up to the match, the forecast for the Test days suggests a challenging environment dominated by scorching temperatures, with a very low chance of rain during play. India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mullanpur.

Weather Watch: Scorching Temperatures Expected, Low Chance of Rain

Fans attending the highly anticipated Test match should be prepared for intense heat. The India Meteorological Department's forecast for Chandigarh, which shares a similar climate with Mullanpur, indicates a low chance of rain on June 5 and 6, with predominantly sunny and hot conditions expected from the start of the Test. Temperatures on June 5 are predicted to range between 26°C and 37°C (78°F-98°F) during the day, with night temperatures around 24°C to 27°C (75°F-81°F).

From June 6, daytime temperatures are projected to climb to between 38°C and 41°C (100°F-106°F), with night temperatures between 27°C and 29°C (81°F-84°F), and will continue to rise as the match progresses.

Weather forecast monthly forecast for Mullanpur in June 2026 anticipates intense heat, with daily high temperatures generally ranging from 33.3°C (92°F) to a blistering 47.2°C (117°F), and overnight lows between 23.9°C (75°F) and 31.7°C (89°F). The average high for June in Mullanpur is 40.6°C (105°F). Humidity levels are also expected to remain moderate. India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule and Time Table in IST.

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh Weather Live

Match Details and Historical Context

This one-off encounter marks only the second time these two nations have met in the longest format of the game. Their previous Test clash was in June 2018 in Bengaluru, where India secured a dominant victory by an innings and 262 runs. The current series is not part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. This series offers India a chance to regain momentum after a recent 2-0 home series defeat against South Africa in November last year. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to improve their Test record, having last played a Test against Zimbabwe in 2025, a match they lost by an innings and 73 runs.

India will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul as his deputy for the Test. Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the Afghanistan side. The match is scheduled to commence daily at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).