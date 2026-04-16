Mumbai Indians are prepared to host Punjab Kings in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium this evening. Following a series of humid evenings in the city, the weather forecast for the 16 April fixture indicates clear skies and an uninterrupted contest for the capacity crowd at Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai. Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?.

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

Temperatures in Mumbai are forecast to reach a daytime high of 31°C, gradually cooling to around 28°C after sunset. With the probability of precipitation remaining at 0%, officials and ground staff will not need to prepare for any weather-related delays. However, players will face a stern physical test due to the coastal city's high humidity, which is expected to hover around 75% throughout the evening.

Crucially, the probability of precipitation remains at 0%. No rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop over the coastal region, ensuring that the match officials and ground staff will not need to account for weather-related delays or the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard.

Mumbai Weather Live

As is customary for April night matches at the Wankhede Stadium, dew is anticipated to play a significant role in the match's progression. Heavy condensation on the outfield is expected from the midpoint of the game onwards, making it challenging for bowlers to grip the ball during the second innings. This historical trend heavily favours the team chasing a total, meaning the coin toss will be a vital strategic moment for both captains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).