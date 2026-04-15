Mumbai Indians are anxiously awaiting a final decision on Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of their MI vs PBKS IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings on Thursday. The veteran opener’s participation remains uncertain after he sustained a suspected hamstring injury during Sunday’s encounter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?

Sharma was forced to retire hurt after a brisk 19 off 13 balls during the chase against RCB on 12 April. Although initial scans conducted on Sunday night did not reveal a major tear, the results were described as inconclusive. The medical team is reportedly monitoring for a possible grade-one strain, which typically requires a recovery period of one to two weeks.

The 38-year-old’s absence from the team’s primary training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday has further fuelled speculation regarding his fitness. Sharma did not travel with the squad to the ground, and with no official medical bulletin released by the franchise, a final decision is expected to be made shortly before the toss. Will Virat Kohli Play Tonight in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?.

If Sharma is ruled out, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will be forced to reshuffle the top order. South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is considered the primary candidate to return to the starting XI, though this would require an adjustment to the four-player overseas quota. Alternatively, Naman Dhir could be promoted to open alongside Ryan Rickelton to maintain the current balance of the side.

Pressure Mounts on Mumbai

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult for Mumbai Indians, who currently sit ninth in the points table with only one win from four matches. In contrast, Punjab Kings arrive in Mumbai in excellent form, currently placed second in the standings. A defeat for the hosts would further derail their campaign, placing immense pressure on the middle order, including Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, to compensate for Sharma’s potential absence

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).