Naseem Shah Feels Players Can Become Heroes and Villains in India vs Pakistan Matches

Naseem Shah (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Lahore, June 1: Young Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah has heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and also stated he is waiting for his chance to play against his team's arch-rivals. India and Pakistan only meet each other in ICC tournaments with the last contest taking place in the 2019 World Cup where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. Naseem said that he respects Kohli but doesn't fear him despite his incredible batting credentials.

"India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches," Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net. "They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won't let our fans down. Naseem Shah Becomes Second Youngest Bowler in History to Claim a Five-Wicket Haul in Tests As Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 263 Runs in Karachi.

"As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don't fear him. It's always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that's where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he added. Earlier this year, Naseem became the youngest cricketer to scalp a Test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen off successive deliveries in Rawalpindi.

The young pacer recalled that moment and stated it was special moment for him to perform like that in front of Pakistan fans on home turf. "The best thing about it was that it was in my home country and in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi. I know Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and in a way, I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground," Naseem said.

"I wasn't too happy with the way I had bowled in the first innings in that Test match against Bangladesh, and I wanted to make amends for it in the second innings and that hat-trick definitely made me feel better.

"I just hope it's the first of many records I can break during my career, but above all, it meant that I had helped Pakistan towards victory," he added. Pakistan are next scheduled to play a Test series in England in July or August post the enforced break brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.