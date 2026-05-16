Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 2nd Test 2026

Pakistan will look to salvage their series and their World Test Championship (WTC) standing when they face Bangladesh in the PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2026 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Following a heavy 104-run defeat in the opening match in Dhaka, the visitors enter the series decider under immense pressure, trailing 1-0 and grappling with significant disciplinary sanctions. Pakistan Docked 8 World Test Championship 2025-27 Points, ICC Fine Team for Slow Over Rate in BAN vs PAK 1st Test 2026

In a major boost for the visitors, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has confirmed that Babar Azam is fit and available for selection. The star batter missed the first Test due to a knee injury, and his absence was keenly felt as the Pakistani batting line-up collapsed in the final sessions at Mirpur.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2026?

Cricket fans in India looking to watch the action live should note that there is no television telecast available for this series. The exclusive rights for the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 are held by FanCode.

Day 1 coverage is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST on Saturday. Supporters can access the live stream via the FanCode mobile app or website. Access requires a digital pass, with options including a single match pass or a tour pass for the entire series. Broadcast Blunder Sees Team India Cricketers Feature in Pakistan XI Graphic During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026.

Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 16–20 May 2026 | 09:30 IST (10:00 Local) Venue Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Series Standing Bangladesh lead 1-0 India Streaming FanCode (Exclusive) India TV Telecast None Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Pitch Condition Expected to favour seamers early on

Match Preview

The stakes for Pakistan extend beyond the series trophy. The team was recently penalised eight WTC points for a slow over-rate in the first Test, a sanction that saw them slide to eighth place in the championship standings.

Bangladesh, conversely, are on the verge of a historic achievement. A victory or a draw in Sylhet would secure their first-ever home Test series win against Pakistan. The Bangla Tigers currently sit in sixth place in the WTC table, buoyed by the five-wicket haul of pace sensation Nahid Rana and a captain’s century from Najmul Hossain Shanto in the previous outing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).