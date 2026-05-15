Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 3rd T20I 2026

Pakistan Women will look to complete a dominant series whitewash when they face Zimbabwe Women in the PAK-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2026 at the National Bank Stadium. Having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, the hosts enter the finale as overwhelming favourites following two comprehensive victories in Karachi. Zimbabwe, currently on their maiden tour of Pakistan, are searching for their first win of the trip after also losing the preceding One Day International series 3-0. Sarah Taylor Appointed England Men’s Test Fielding Coach in Historic Move

Where To Watch PAK-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2026?

In Pakistan, the match is being broadcast live on PTV Sports and A Sports HD. Fans in India and globally also access free live streaming via the Sports TV official YouTube channel. In Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport is providing coverage of this historic first-ever tour of Pakistan by the Zimbabwe Women's national team.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I Date & Time Friday, 15 May 2026 | 20:00 IST (19:30 Local) Venue National Bank Stadium, Karachi Series Standing Pakistan lead 3-match series 2-0 Live Streaming (Free) Sports TV YouTube Channel Telecast (Pakistan) PTV Sports / A Sports Key Players Eyman Fatima (PAK), Nomvelo Sibanda (ZIM)

Match Preview

Pakistan’s batting unit has been in record-breaking form throughout the series. In the opening match, the home side posted a massive 237/5, fueled by Ayesha Zafar’s sensational unbeaten century. They followed this up in the second T20I with a 67-run victory, where 17-year-old Eyman Fatima stole the show with a blistering 79 not out off just 43 deliveries. Captain Fatima Sana has praised the depth of her squad, noting that the series has allowed younger players to gain valuable international experience ahead of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

For Zimbabwe, the tour has been a steep learning curve. While they have shown flashes of brilliance, most notably through disciplined opening spells in the second match—they have struggled to maintain pressure across 20 overs. Captain Nomvelo Sibanda will be looking for a more cohesive performance from her top order, which has struggled to chase down the imposing totals set by the hosts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).