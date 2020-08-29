Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of National Sports Day 2020, has pointed out the importance and the need of sports being included in everyone’s daily life. The day is observed to honour hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary (August 29) and to celebrate the achievement of several sportspersons who have represented India over the years in various sports. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, Celebrates Indian Athletes on National Sports Day 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the people who has always been vocal about the need for promoting sports in the country. And on the Nationals Sports Day, also known as ‘Rashtriya Khel Divas’ in India, shared a video of himself playing various sports while urging the people of India to motivate themselves to ‘play for sometime’ and help India get healthier. National Sports Day 2020: 10 Mind-Boggling Facts About Indian Sports & Sportspersons to Celebrate the Special Day!

‘Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India become healthier & fitter.’ The former Indian cricketer wrote on his Twitter handle.

See Video

Playing sports is not just fun but also keeps us mentally & physically fit. Let’s motivate ourselves and our dear ones to play for sometime everyday & we can help India 🇮🇳 become healthier & fitter.#SportPlayingNation #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/InjF7UQCeA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2020

National Sports Day is celebrated to honour Major Dhyan Chand for his contributions to the rich sporting history of the country. Chand was nicknamed ‘the Wizard’ for his hockey skills and also led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the sport in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

On this day, the President of India honours several sportspersons from the country with Rajiv Gandhi and Khel Rathna awards. India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is among five athletes to receive Kehl Ratna while Ishant Sharma is one of the 27 athletes to be presented with the Arjuna Award.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).