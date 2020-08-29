Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, on his 115th birth anniversary. Dhyan Chand was born on this day in 1905, nicknamed as ‘The Wizard’, Chand is regarded by many as the country’s greatest player in the sport. And on National Sports Day 2020, a day celebrated in his honour, PM Modi also lauded the efforts of sportsperson across the country. Major Dhyan Chand 115th Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Quick Facts About Indian Hockey Player.

Dhyan Chand led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in hockey in 1928, 1932 and 1936 and on his birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the great legend stating that his magic with a hockey stick will never be forgotten. ‘Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten.’ Mr Modi wrote on his twitter. National Sports Day 2020: 10 Mind-Boggling Facts About Indian Sports & Sportspersons to Celebrate the Special Day!

The Indian Prime Minister also celebrated sportspersons who have represented the country in various sports over the years and also lauded the support given by coaches and families to the talented athletes.

Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

Along with the tributes, Narendra Modi also urged everyone to take add fitness exercises in their daily routine. ‘At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercise a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy!’ he wrote.

Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

To celebrate National Sports Day, several worthy sportspeople from the country are honoured with Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards. Earlier today, Sports minister Kiren Rijiju, announced that the prize money for such national awards has been increased.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).