National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary hockey player from the country. National Sports Day is also known as the Rashtriya Khel Divas in India. This day is widely observed by the entire world, although in different dates, to create awareness and spread the importance of sports in daily life. In India, the day is observed by awarding eminent sportspersons. The President of India confers top sportspersons with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards on this day. On National Sports Day 2020, take a look at some interesting facts about sports. National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma to Miss Virtual Ceremony Due to IPL; Three Awardees Test COVID-19 Positive.

The National Sports Day is also celebrated to highlight the contribution of Dhyan Chand to the rich culture, history and sporting heritage in India. Chand led India to three successive hockey Olympic gold medals and rocked the international stage with his brilliant performances. He scored over 400 goals in a storied career that ran over two decades. His life and legacy is celebrated through the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about sports in India. National Sports Day 2020: Date, Significance & History of the Day Celebrated to Honour Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand on His Birth Anniversary.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was formed as “Department of Sports” in 1982 during the IX Asian Games in New Delhi. It later became the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports before transitioning into a ministry in 2000.

Several sports like Chess, Martial Arts, Polo and Snakes & Ladders originated in India

Norman Pritchard is India’s first Olympic medallist. He won two silver medals at the 1900 Paris Olympics in 200m dash and 200m hurdled events

Hockey is not the national sport of India. In fact, the country has no national game as nothing such was notified to the union sports ministry

The India national men’s hockey team though is the most successful team in Olympics history with 8 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals

Karnam Malleswari is the first Indian women to win an Olympic medal. She won a bronze in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Forbes magazine lists the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the second richest sports league after the National Basketball Association (NBA) of the United States

Sunil Chhetri, India football captain, is the second-highest goalscorer in international football among active footballers. He has also scored 10th most goals in the overall international list

Abhinav Bindra is the only Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event at the Games

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest sporting award while Dronacharya Award is the topmost award for coaches

Cricket is the most popular sport in the country and it enjoys a monopoly over other sports in India. Cricket’s power to attract viewership and its brand value has seen India become a superpower in world sports. Field hockey though is the most successful Indian team in the international stage while several other sports like Kabaddi, football, shooting, track & fields have gained prominence in recent years.

