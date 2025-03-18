After a dominating win against Pakistan national cricket team in the first T20I, New Zealand national cricket team have extended their lead in the five-match T20I series, with another sheer classic win. The hosts won the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 by five wickets, and now have a 2-0 lead over visitors Pakistan. The win in the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 was achieved without much difficulty, based on team work of the bowling line-up, with almost all bowlers scalping two wickets each. The openers too looked good, winning with 11 balls to spare. Pakistan Cricket Board Suffers 85% Loss After Shelling More Than 800 Crore for Hosting One Game of Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

The bowlers did their job again, at ease in the first innings. New Zealand were successful in limiting Pakistan to a mere score of 135/9. Captain Salman Ali Agha was the lone warrior for the Green Shirts, with a fighting knock of 46 runs, coming off 28 balls. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi gave some fight too, but were with no batter managing to block the Kiwi attack, Pakistan looked really short of a fighting total. Zakary Foulkes and skipper Michael Bracewell were the only two bowlers unable to scalp wickets from the NZ side. Rest all: Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Ish Sodhi picked two wickets each.

Pakistan cricket team's bowling looked a lot better in comparison to the first T20I. However, it was no match for the Black Caps. Mohammad Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Jahandad Khan all scalped a wicket each, while Haris Rauf picked two, but the New Zealand cricket team riding on openers Tim Seifert (45) and Finn Allen (38) chased the target quite comfortably. If it was not for the regular fall of wickets, New Zealand could have won much earlier. If the hosts manage to win the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 at Eden Park, they will easily clinch the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I 2025 series easily, with two games still in hand.

