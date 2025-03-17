The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marked the first global tournament held in Pakistan after 29 years, a significant milestone in the country's cricketing history. Sadly, the eight-nation tournament turned out to be a disaster, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered financial loss after shelling out more than 800 crore for just one completed home game of their side during the tournament, according to the report. 'Where is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi?' Netizens React After Finding No Pakistan Cricket Board Representative During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side played only one home game during the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, against the New Zealand national cricket team at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Their next home game was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi against the Bangladesh national cricket team; sadly, the match was washed out due to rain.

Out of 15 matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan hosted 10 matches, including one semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. Out of 10 matches, three were washed out due to rain in Pakistan. Team India matches were played in Dubai after BCCI refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security reasons. Due to the defeats against India and New Zealand, host Pakistan were knocked out from the group stages of the tournament. India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating New Zealand in the grand finale in Dubai.

Pakistan Cricket Board Suffers 85% Loss

As per a report in the Telegraph, the Pakistan Cricket Board will shell out about PKR 18 billion (about $58 million) to renovate and upgrade their three ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venues – Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. The cost upgrade turned out to be 50% more than the anticipated budget. The report added that PCB further spent $40 million on event preparations, but they only received $6 million in return as part of the hosting fee and change from ticket sales and sponsorships. This means that PCB suffered a loss of about $85 million.

The Telegraph report further added that the Pakistan players faced brutal consequences of the 'financial misadventure' as match fees in the National T20 Championship. The tournament has been reportedly reduced by 90 per cent and those for reserve players payments by 87.5 per cent. The players have found themselves in budget accommodations instead of five-star hotels. ‘Politics in Cricket’: PCB Official Responds to Reports of Rohit Sharma Not Travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony.

As per Pakistan Dawn, the PCB has reduced the match fees from INR 40,000 to INR 10,000 without any official notice or announcement. However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the decision and directed the board's domestic cricket department to reassess the matter.

