New Zealand face Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 28, 2023, Tuesday. The first ODI match saw the hosts, New Zealand, registering a win by a huge margin of 198 runs. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series, New Zealand will be looking to complete another win and clinch the series 2-0. Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson Join KKR Squad Ahead of IPL 2023.

With majority of their players leaving for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Tom Lathan-featuring side posted 274 in their allotted 50 overs, all thanks to vital contributions coming in from Finn Allen (51 runs from 49 balls), Daryl Mitchell (47 runs from 58 balls), debutant Rachin Ravindra (49 runs from 52 balls), and, Glenn Phillips (39 runs from 42 balls). For Sri Lanka, their pick of the bowlers were Chamika Karunaratne (four wickets), and, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha, who scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 275, Sri Lanka never got going as Henry Shipley registered his career-best bowling figures (5 wickets for 31 runs), while Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner got two wickets each as Sri Lanka got bowled out for 76 runs under 20 overs. The third ODI will see Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen leave the New Zealand team camp for the IPL. The black caps have named Henry Nicholls and Mark Chapman as replacements for the outgoing players and have also included uncapped cricketer Ben Lister as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is also slated to take part in the IPL. For more details on match information and live streaming, keep reading. Rovman Powell Saves 5-Year-Old Ball Boy From Serious Injury; Hurts Himself in Process While Saving Boundary During SA vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

When Is NZ Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NZ Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 28 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 6 AM IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of NZ Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India on TV. For more information keep reading.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of NZ Vs SL 2nd ODI 2023

Fans can follow the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023 online. Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

