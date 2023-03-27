Two-time Champion Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to start their IPL 2023 campaign on Saturday, April 1. In their first match, they will take on Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. KKR had a tough season last time and failed to qualify for the playoffs. This time however they have made a lot of changes and assembled a strong squad. KKR fans will be hoping for their third title. Now in a good piece of news for them, New Zealand pacer duo Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson have joined the KKR squad ahead of the IPL 2023. IPL 2023: Matt Short and Sandeep Sharma Named As Official Replacements of Injured Jonny Bairstow and Prasidh Krishna.

Tim Southee Joins KKR Squad

Lockie Ferguson Joins KKR Squad

