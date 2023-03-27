South Africa created history after chasing the highest-ever total in a T20I match during the 2nd T20I against West Indies at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Rovman Powell suffered an injury while trying to save a five-year-old ball boy from a catastrophic injury. During the fifth delivery of the third over of South Africa's innings, wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock slammed the ball towards the long off boundary. Powell, who was chasing the ball, was inside the dive length of saving a four. However, when he saw a five-year-old ball boy coming to the edge of the boundary to catch the ball, Powell decided to call off the chase. The West Indies all-rounder swiftly jumped over the kid saving him from getting seriously injured but then crashed into the LED boards. Highest Run Chase in T20Is: Quinton De Kock's Fiery Century Helps South Africa Achieve Record Run Chase Against West Indies in 2nd T20I.

How about an ICC Spirit of Cricket Award to Rovman Powell for not steamrolling a five-year-old ball boy just now at Centurion when he was fully within his rights to in an effort to save a boundary, and instead avoided him before consequently nearly sustaining a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/QDOxZ5dCbk — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) March 26, 2023

SPIRIT OF CRICKET - Rovman Powell puts his body on the line and nearly injures himself instead of crashing into two little ball boys. Top humanitarian effort by the WI Captain! pic.twitter.com/KNNWcR5Jpg — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 26, 2023

Rovman Powell, giving chase at full speed, has done extremely well not to completely wipe out these two kids 😳#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/fNRVqkwg7n — Daniel (@DanSenior97) March 26, 2023

