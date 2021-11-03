Scotland have had a good first 10 overs as they have not let New Zealand run away with a good start by picking wickets regularly. The spinners continued the good work after that two-wicket over by Sarif. New Zealand would rely on Martin Guptill now to make a difference or else Scotland can restrict them to a low total here.
Scotland are looking good here and have managed to stem the flow of runs. The spinners-Mark Watt and Chris Greaves have done well here to bowl with control and accuracy and they have not let the Kiwi batters play their shots freely.
OUT! Devon Conway is dismissed and Mark Watt has struck with his first ball for Scotland. New Zealand are looking in trouble at the moment and Conway, while attempting a reverse sweep, ended up edging the ball to keeper Cross, who took a good, quick catch.
Martin Guptill completes 3000 T20I runs and is the first Kiwi player to do so. He has looked in good touch with wickets falling around him and he would aim to continue in the same manner. He holds the key to this innings and New Zealand would want him to continue at the crease.
OUT! Sarif has struck again and has removed the reliable Kane Williamson. The ball was a slower one and Williamson, attempting to glance it down to the leg-side, got a thin edge with Matthew Cross doing well to take the catch behind the stumps. Scotland suddenly have a two-wicket over!
OUT! Scotland have drawn first blood and Safyaan Sarif, who has been brilliant so far, has struck. He trapped Daryl Mitchell in front of the stumps and the batter reviewed it. The review was unsuccessful as the umpire had given it as out and thus New Zealand lose their first wicket.
After a tidy over, Martin Guptill has unleashed some fierce strokes on the off-side. All the good work that Scotland did in the second over has been undone by Guptill, who took a liking to Alasdair Evans and struck a couple of fours.
An expensive over to start off as Brad Wheal conceded eight runs. Martin Guptill hit a crisp boundary on the off-side and five wides subsequently followed. New Zealand have a good start while Scotland would aim to bowl better in the remaining five overs of the powerplay.
New Zealand and Scotland take on each other in a crucial encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday, November 3. After a thumping win over India in their last match, New Zealand have shown why they are not to be taken lightly and they would once again aim to carry that momentum into this match. They would be confident ahead of facing Scotland, who have failed to perform the same way they did in the first round. Scotland walked into the Super 12 stage of this competition with a 100% win record in the first round but they have not found their feet so far in the main draw.
Heavy defeats to Afghanistan and Namibia have sent them to the bottom of the table and now, they are in search of their first win.
Squads:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), Richard Berrington (vice-capt), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal