New Zealand and Scotland take on each other in a crucial encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday, November 3. After a thumping win over India in their last match, New Zealand have shown why they are not to be taken lightly and they would once again aim to carry that momentum into this match. They would be confident ahead of facing Scotland, who have failed to perform the same way they did in the first round. Scotland walked into the Super 12 stage of this competition with a 100% win record in the first round but they have not found their feet so far in the main draw.

Heavy defeats to Afghanistan and Namibia have sent them to the bottom of the table and now, they are in search of their first win.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), Richard Berrington (vice-capt), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal