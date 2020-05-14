Officially Lost It, but Not Sure if You Ever Had It: Mitchell Johnson on David Warner’s TikTok Video

David Warner and Mitchell Johnson. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, May 14: Explosive Australian opening batsman David Warner has gained considerable prominence on social media due to his funny TikTok videos with his family amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of his videos, which he also put up on Instagram, the batsman was seen jamming to Belgian dance act Technotronic's Pump Up the Jam while literally pumping jam.

In the comments section this time on Warner's Instagram handle, his former Australian teammate Mitchell Johnson said that Warner must have "lost it" but then he was not sure if he ever had it. "I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," the former fast bowler commented on Warner's video. Warner has also posted a few of videos of him and his family dancing to Telugu songs for fans of his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. ‘You’ve Officially Lost It’: Mitchell Johnson Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

David Warner's Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Warner posted yet another TikTok video wherein he, his wife Candice and daughter, were seen shaking their legs to a popular Telegu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' from the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. His Instagram post read: "He and she are back again. Thoughts? What's the song?" Before that, he was seen grooving to the tunes of poplular Bollywood number 'Shiela Ki Jawani' alongwith his daughter.