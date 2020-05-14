‘You’ve Officially Lost It’: Mitchell Johnson Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

David Warner has already hogged a lot of attention for his TikTok videos and his antics in the video-making app don’t seem like ending anytime soon. Recently, the dynamic Australian opener shared a video in which he was seen jamming to a song while making coffee. Just like his previous videos, the comment section of this post also filled in a jiffy. However, when Warner's former Aussie teammate Mitchell Johnson came across the video, he brutally trolled the left-handed batsman by posting a hilarious comment. David Warner and Wife Candice Warner Groove to Telugu Song ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ in Their Latest TikTok Video.

“He’s Back Everyone!! Pump up the jam!! #boredinthehouse #bringonfriday,” read the caption of the video shared by Warner on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen doing something in the kitchen while jamming to a song. Fans of the left-handed batsman showered their love on Warner’s latest video and filled the comment section with praises. Meanwhile, have a look at the video. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

Watch Video:

When Johnson came across Warner’s antics, he took a hilarious dig at his former teammate. “I would say you’ve officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull,” wrote the 2015-World Cup winner in the comment section. Well, this was certainly not the first time when a fellow cricketer trolled Warner over his TikTok videos. However, Johnson’s comment still managed to gain a lot of attention.

Mitchell Johnson's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, another Australian pacer Pat Cummins also praised Warner’s intriguing. However, he made it clear that he will not feature in any of such videos. Inspired by Warner, his opening partner and Australian captain Aaron Finch also made his debut in the video-making app and is frequently sharing the glimpses of his creativity.