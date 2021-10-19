Following a shock defeat to Scotland, Bangladesh would aim to get their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign back on track when they face hosts Oman in a Round 1 match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday, October 19. The match would start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh looked set to be the favourites from Group B to top the table and ease their way into the Super 12 stage but Scotland waited with a surprise six-wicket win. All of a sudden, the group has become wide open and Mahmudullah's side need to regroup and do it fast to find out a way to win against hosts Oman. Bangladesh possess a stronger squad on paper but that, in no way guarantees a win and cricket fans would know exactly how unpredictable T20 cricket is. Oman on the other hand, defeated PNG by 10 wickets in their last match and would aim at continuing in the same manner against Bangladesh. From Scotland’s Win Over Bangladesh to Zimbabwe Toppling Australia, Here Are Five Memorable Upset Wins in T20 World Cup History

It would a must-win clash for Bangladesh and a loss today can almost mean that their time at this year's T20 World Cup gets over. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match, below.

When is Oman vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Oman vs Bangladesh clash in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on October 19, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Oman vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Oman vs Bangladesh match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Oman vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Oman vs Bangladesh match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).