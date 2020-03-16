On This Day: When Herschelle Gibbs Became The First Batsman in ODIs to Hit Six Sixes in an Over (Watch Video)

Herschelle Gibbs (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was one of the most aggressive batsmen to have stepped onto the cricket field and his record in international cricket is nothing but sensational. Gibbs has played many mind-boggling knocks in his illustrious career which is still fresh in the minds of many cricket fans. However, one of the highlights of his career was becoming the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket. Well, the world witnessed that mayhem by Gibbs on this day only (March 16) in 2007. Herschelle Gibbs Picks Virat Kohli as His Favourite Indian Cricketer.

It was the Word Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands at Basseterre. This was South Africa’s first game in the gala tournament and thus, were eyeing a good start. Well, they did get a good start and Gibbs came at number four. The platform was ideal for the dasher and he capitalized onto it. The veteran attacked the bowlers from the outset and looked in good knick. However, what he did in the latter half of knock left everyone shell shocked. Gibbs smashed six sixes in an over against leg-spinner Daan van Bunge, becoming the first batsman to do so in ODI cricket.

Cricket World Cup in 3 days!!🙌 Might as well reminisce the time our legendary Batsman, Herschelle Gibbs hit six sixes for the first time in World Cup history 😁https://t.co/py3rp7jSIY — Lehlohonolo Pharoe (@Pharoe_le) May 27, 2019

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ #OnThisDay in 2007, Herschelle Gibbs slammed six sixes in an over against Netherlands in the @cricketworldcup 🙌 He scored 72 runs off just 40 balls, as South Africa reached a massive total of 353/3 in just 40 overs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6kMWT1J1ny — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2020

Gibbs, along with Mark Boucher, wreaked havoc in the death overs of the first innings and guided South Africa to a 353/3 in the rain-affected encounter of 40-overs per side. In reply, the Dutch side failed to make a fightback and were restricted at 132/9, losing the game by 221 runs. Herschelle Gibbs was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 40-ball 72.