Herschelle Gibbs Picks Virat Kohli as His Favourite Indian Cricketer

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 3: Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has named Virat Kohli as his favourite India cricketer. Kohli has been enjoying a brilliant run of form recently and has led Team India to a historic series win against New Zealand in the just concluded T20I series. When asked to pick his all-time favourite Indian cricketer on Twitter, Gibss replied: "Kohli."

The Men in Blue have touched new heights under Kohli's captaincy not only in Tests, but also in the limited-overs format. Earlier praising Kohli, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had said that were a lot of similarities between the India skipper and former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan as they both instilled strong self-belief in their respective teams. Virat Kohli Workout and Diet: Indian Cricket Team Skipper is a Fitness Freak And These Videos Are Proof!

Manjrekar also said that Pakistan under Imran had found different ways of winning matches even when it seemed all was lost. "India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," he tweeted after India whitewashed the Kiwis in the T20I rubber.