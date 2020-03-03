Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Full Fixtures, Match Timetable, Teams and Venue Details

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule: The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 in PDF format here. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

A total of 42 matches will be played in the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020 with 45 overs per side. The 12 teams to take part in the competition are defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Canada, India, Pakistan, Wales, Namibia, hosts South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The Indian team will be making their debut at the Over-50s Cricket World Cup. Apart from them, teams from Namibia, West Indies and Zimbabwe will be making their debut as well. Over 50s World Cup: India to Participate in the Cricket Tournament to Be Conducted in South Africa in March 2020.

Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

March 11: Round 1

DIVISION A

Match 1: Australia vs. Zimbabwe (Claremont CC, Jack Burt Oval)

Match 2: New Zealand vs. West Indies (Rondebosch CC)

Match 3: Sri Lanka vs. Canada (Western Province CC, Wally Wilson)

DIVISION B

Match 4: Pakistan vs. Namibia (Western Province CC, Vineyard)

Match 5: England vs. India (Green Point CC)

Match 6: Wales vs. South Africa (Cape Town CC)

March 13: Round 2​

DIVISION A

Match 7: West Indies vs. Australia (Bishops Dioceson College)

Match 8: Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe (Westerford High School)

Match 9: Canada vs. New Zealand (Milnerton High School)

DIVISION B

Match 10: India vs. Pakistan (Rondebosch Boys' High School)

Match 11: South Africa vs. England (Wynberg Boys' High School, Jacques Kallis Oval)

Match 12: Wales vs. Namibia (Reddam House School)

March 15: Round 3

​

DIVISION A

Match 13: Australia vs. Sri Lanka (Green Point CC)

Match 14: West Indies vs Canada (Western Province CC, Vineyard)

Match 15: Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand (Cape Town CC)

​

DIVISION B

Match 16: India vs. South Africa (Langa CC)

Match 17: Pakistan vs. Wales (Claremont CC, Jack Burt Oval)

Match 18: Namibia vs England (Western Province CC, Wally Wilson)

March 16: Round 4

DIVISION A

Match 19: Canada vs. Australia (Stellenbosch University A)

Match 20: New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (Stellenbosch University B)

Match 21: Zimbabwe vs. West Indies (Distell Cricket Ground)

​

DIVISION B

Match 22: Wales vs England (Paul Roos Gymnasium)

Match 23: Pakistan vs. South Africa (Bridge House School)

Match 24: Namibia vs. India (Groot Drakenstein CC)

March 18: Round 5

​

DIVISION A

Match 25: Australia vs. New Zealand (Western Province CC, Vineyard)

Match 26: Zimbabwe vs. Canada (Green Point CC)

Match 27: Sri Lanka vs. West Indies (Cape Town CC)

​

DIVISION B

Match 28: Pakistan vs. England (Langa CC)

Match 29: India vs. Wales (Western Province CC, Wally Wilson)

Match 30: South Africa vs. Namibia (Rondebosch CC)

March 20: Semi-Finals & Playoffs

​

Match 31: Winner Division A vs. Runner-Up Division B (Green Point CC)

Match 32: Winner Division B vs. Runner-Up Division A (Claremont CC, Jack Burt Oval)

Match 33: Divison A3 vs. Division B4 (Western Province CC, Wally Wilson)

Match 34: Division A4 vs. Division B3 (Cape Town CC)

Match 35: Division A5 vs. Division B6 (Langa CC)

Match 36: Division A6 vs. Division B5 (Rondebosch CC)

March 22: Losing Teams' Deciders

​

Match 37: Loser Match 35 vs. Loser Match 36 (Langa CC)

Match 38: Loser Match 33 vs. Loser Match 34 (Rondebosch CC)

Match 39: Loser Match 31 vs. Loser Match 32 (Western Province CC, Vineyard)

March 23: Bowl and Plate Final

Match 40: BOWL FINAL: Winner Match 35 vs. Winner Match 36 (Claremont CC, Jack Burt Oval)

Match 41: PLATE FINAL: Winner Match 33 vs. Winner Match 34 (Claremont CC, Ardene Oval)

March 24: Cup Final

Match 42: Winner Match 31 vs. Winner Match 32 (Newlands Cricket Stadium)

Shailendra Singh will lead the Indian team. The 12 teams have been divided into two divisions of six teams each. Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies and Canada are part of Division A. India, Pakistan, England, Namibia, Wales and South Africa comprise of Group B.