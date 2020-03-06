Indian Team for Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Shailendra Singh to Lead, Iqbal Khan Named his Deputy

Over 50s Indian Team with Suniel Shetty

India's 16-member squad for the Over 50s World Cup was announced at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai. The team which primarily consists of Ranji Trophy players, Club players and those who play on the international circuit were selected after a gruelling selection process which lasted for over four days. The team was selected by members of the India Over 50s Association (which is spearheading this initiative) and ad man Shailendra Singh who is the captain of the team. Those selected include captain Shailendra Singh, Iqbal Khan, Mayank Khandwala, Parak Ananta, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwani Arora, Preetinder Singh, Aadil Chagla, P G Sunder, Pradeep Patel, Verinder Bhoombla, Thomas George, Sanjay Beri, Deepak Chadha, Dilip Chavan and Srikanth Satya. Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Full Fixtures, Match Timetable, Teams and Venue Details.

The team includes Ranji players like Iqbal Khan, who is the vice-captain of the team, P G Sunder and Sanjay Beri. The 16-member squad was unveiled in the presence of actor Suniel Shetty, who is not only a huge cricket fan but also the brain behind Ferit Cricket Bash, which was launched last year with cricketing legend Zaheer Khan. Suniel Shetty is also the captain of the Mumbai Heroes cricket team in the Celebrity Cricket League.

"It's a joy to back this exciting foray India is making into over 50 cricket. I've always believed that one should never stop what they love doing. And this tournament allows the passion for cricket to only grow in a country where the sport is embedded in every person and street!"

The country is set to play its first match of the over 50s tournament on March 11, 2020 against England. This is the first time India will be taking part in the over 50s World Cup and is placed in the Pool 'B' with countries like Pakistan, England, and South Africa. Pool 'A' includes countries like Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka amongst others. Over 50s World Cup: India to Participate in the Cricket Tournament to Be Conducted in South Africa in March 2020.

As Indian team captain, Singh is more than happy with his team. "We couldn't have asked for a better composition of energetic veterans to do the country proud. Each player brings with him decades of experience in the field of cricket as well as life, which contributes to building a strong team with the right attitude. We have a rigorous routine of training sessions, and we can't wait to begin in full swing. The adrenaline is running high!" Singh said.

Ajoy Roy, the President of the India Over 50s Association, who is spearheading the Indian initiative said, "I was determined to have India on the map of Over 50s cricket and it's extremely satisfying to see the team shape up bit by bit. Each member's sensibility adds a special element to the team, and I'm sure they will give it their all to make our country proud."