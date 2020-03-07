Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Allan Donald Named Head Coach of South African Team

Allan Donald (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket Hall of Fame inductee and former Protea, fast bowler Allan Donald is the Head Coach for the South African Team to participate in the Over 50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town from 11-24 March 2020. Donald reached the peak of his powers when he was ranked the number one in the ICC Test rankings in 1998 when he was also ranked number two in ODIs – behind his great friend and new-ball partner, Shaun Pollock. Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Full Fixtures, Match Timetable, Teams and Venue Details.

His 330 Test wickets in 72 games at an average of just 22.25 was a national record he remains in fourth place behind the great Dale Steyn (439), Pollock (421) and Makhaya Ntini (390).

Since retiring Donald has enjoyed a stellar and varied coaching career which has included consultancy spells with the England national team as well as New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He was, of course, also the Proteas bowling coach for three years under head coach Gary Kirsten and then Russell Domingo. He also enjoyed a spell in the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian Team for Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Shailendra Singh to Lead, Iqbal Khan Named his Deputy.

Most recently he was an assistant coach at Kent County Cricket Club in England. He is currently the consulting coach for all Free State Cricket teams, including the Knights franchise.

In 2019 Donald was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, an accolade he shares with fellow South Africans Graeme Pollock and Barry Richards, both of whom will be attending the tournament in their capacity as Ambassadors.

Donald will be responsible for preparing the team for the second Over 50s Cricket World Cup which includes a number of former Protea players in the 16-man squad.

“I would have loved to play but a shoulder injury has ruled me out,” said Donald. “But coaching the team is a fantastic consolation prize and I’m really looking forward to getting involved with the guys and building up towards another World Cup in South Africa. It’s an opportunity I never thought I would get.

“I urge the public to come and watch the tournament and get behind the ‘old boys’ who will be doing the country proud. From what I’ve seen so far, there’s plenty of skill and fitness left in our over-50s!”

The tournament, sponsored by retirement specialists Evergreen Lifestyle, will take place in Cape Town from 11 – 24 March 2020 at clubs, school and university grounds throughout the Western Cape with the final being held at PPC Newlands Cricket Stadium.

Twelve teams will compete in the tournament, namely Australia, England, Canada, India, Sri Lanka, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Wales, West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa.