PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs Bangladesh on Gazi TV, PTV Sports With Match Timing in India

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Photo Credits: @TheRealPCB/Twitter)

PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: Having won the series already, Pakistan will be looking to whitewash Bangladesh as two teams meet in the third T20I in Lahore. The Tigers failed to dish out good performances in the first two games and now will be looking for consolation win in the series. Meanwhile, fans will be looking for Pakistan vs Bangladesh free live streaming online. So, as the second game of the series takes place in Lahore, we will provide you with all the PAK vs BAN 3rd T20 live streaming details on Gazi TV and PTV Sports online. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The first-leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan ends with the third T20I. And before boarding the flight home, the Mahmudullah-led side will be looking to register a win. Bangladesh batsmen have struggled against Pakistan bowling and in both the T20Is the visitors were restricted to below-par total.

When to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The third T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 27, 2020 (Monday). As per Bangladesh time, the PAK vs BAN match will start at 03:30 pm. The PAK vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:00 pm local time. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I Match 2020.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the rights of Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will live telecast the PAK vs BAN T20I in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will provide the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I 2020?

With Sony Sports holding the telecast rights, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live streaming of PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2020. Audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of PAK vs BAN T20I match. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will live streaming PAK vs BAN T20I match. You can live score updates of PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2020 on LatestLY as well.

Having already pocketed the series, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan make any changes to the playing XI or go with the winning combination. Ideally, the hosts should hand a game time to players who have been warming the bench in the series thus far.