Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I Match 2020

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and last T20I of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on January 27, 2020. After winning the first two matches in the three-match series, the Men in Green have already clinched the series and will eye to register a clean sweep in the forthcoming encounter. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers will play for pride and will aim to bag a consolation victory. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PAK vs BAN match. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The brilliant show by Pakistani bowlers has been the main reason behind the home side’s dominance in the ongoing series. The likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have bowled at great perfect areas and didn’t give many chances to the visiting batsmen to score runs. In the batting department, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam displayed good form and will be expected to come good in the next game too. For Bangladesh, veterans like skipper Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman will have to put their hands up in order to cause a turnaround.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Litton Das of Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dream11 allows you to choose up to six batsmen, however, it would be ideal to go for only four. The batsmen for your team should be Babar Azam (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), Mahmudullah (BAN), Iftikar Ahmed (PAK).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The three all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Imad Wasim (PAK), Afif Hossian (BAN) and Soumya Sarkar (BAN).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Mohammad Hasnain (PAK), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) and Haris Rauf (PAK).

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam scored a brilliant half-century and hence, should be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while Shoaib Malik is a good pick for vice-captain spot.