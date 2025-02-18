PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan National Cricket Team takes on New Zealand National Cricket Team in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both Pakistan and New Zealand are part of Group A with India and Bangladesh being the other two teams. The PAK vs NZ CT 2025 match 1 takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. The PAK vs NZ CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the PAK vs NZ ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From India and Australia Being Most Successful Teams to Competition Debutants Afghanistan, Here Is How Participants Performed in Mega Tournament.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have already met twice this month in the tri-series and on both the occasions, the Black Caps emerged victorious including the final. The Kiwis come into the match with some confidence and start as favourites to not only win this match but the tournament as well. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked four players from Pakistan and five from the New Zealand cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) and Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ) and Daryl Mitchell (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Michael Bracewell (NZ).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mohammed Rizwan (c), Agha Salman (vc).

PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Devon Conway (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ).

