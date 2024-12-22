The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will mark the ninth edition of this showpiece tournament, with the top eight nations fighting to win the elusive title. The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy will follow a round-robin format in the group. All eight nations will be divided into two groups (A and B) of four each. The top two ranked teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the grand finals. The Pakistan national cricket team are the defending champion of the ICC Champions Trophy. The Green Shirts defeated arch-rivals India in the high-voltage grand finale of the 2017 edition in England. England Announce Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and White-Ball Tour to India: Jos Buttler to Lead; Joe Root, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson Included; Ben Stokes Misses Out.

According to several media reports, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and a neutral venue (yet to be confirmed by the ICC) from February 19 to March 9. The tentative schedule states that three Pakistan cities—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—along with neutral venues will be hosts to the matches of the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. As per media reports, the United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka might host the Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Soon As Hybrid Model Finalised, Pakistan and UAE to Host the Cricket Tournament.

List of Squads of Participating Teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India Cricket Team: TBA

South Africa Cricket Team: TBA

Australia Cricket Team: TBA

New Zealand Cricket Team: TBA

Pakistan Cricket Team: TBA

Afghanistan Cricket Team: TBA

England Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Bangladesh Cricket Team: TBA

