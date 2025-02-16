One of the prestigious tournaments in the world – ICC Champions Trophy will commence its ninth edition from February 19. Pakistan qualified as the hosts of the competition while seven other teams qualified in the competition are India, Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The Indian national cricket team is in the group A with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Australia and England will start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign from Group B along with south Africa and Afghanistan. Ahead of the mega event, check out performances of the participants in the Champions Trophy history. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team: The side is making its debut in the ICC Champions Trophy. Banking on big wins against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan ensured their first-ever qualification for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Australia National Cricket Team: One of the oldest and top sides in the world of cricket, the Australia side will be playing in its nineth edition is first team to win the title twice. The side recorded consecutive Champions Trophy triumph with win in 2006 and successfully defending the title in 2009, with 100 percent win ration in the finals.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Bangladesh hosted the inaugural edition of the competition in 1998 but failed to make its mark. The side have won just two out of their 12 matches in the competition over the years. The first was against Zimbabwe in Jaipur in 2006 and most notable win was in 2017, in Cardiff against New Zealand. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

England National Cricket Team: The England side hosted the competition for three seasons. They were two-time finalists but failed to win the title after defeat against West Indies I 2004 and India in 2013. Interestingly, on both occasions three Lions hosted the competition.

India National Cricket Team: Men in Blues is second team to win the Champions trophy twice. In 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final match was abandoned on two occasions. Next the side won the title in 2013 defeating another hosts England in the final. Also India has reached the final of the competition most times- four.

New Zealand National Cricket Team: The Black Caps reached the final of the Champions Trophy twice and won the title in 2000 played in Kenya. The side defeated India in the final to lift the trophy. Shahid Afridi Favours Men in Blue Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘India Has More Match Winners’.

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Men is green are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. The side won the title in 2017 defeating arch rivals India in the final at the Oval in England. The side won 11 matches and lost 12 in the competition so far.

South Africa National Cricket Team: South Africa reached the Champions trophy final once and won the title in 1998 defeating West Indies in the final. successfully chased down 246, securing their first and only ICC trophy to date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).