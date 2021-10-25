Pakistan would be facing New Zealand in a Group 2 Super 12 stage on Tuesday, October 26. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Pakistan would be highly confident of their chances after registering a comprehensive win over arch-rivals India in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. What this result has done is that it has, all of a sudden pushed Pakistan as one of the potential title favourites and that is not a wrong speculation, given how well they played against India, bringing their A game in all departments. That match is now done and is a thing of the past and all Babar Azam and his side would want is to focus all over again freshly on this encounter against New Zealand. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand on the other hand, have not been in good touch and their squad, like always has a lot of promise but this time, they would need something special to beat sides like Pakistan and even India to have a chance at making it to the semifinals. Let us take a look at the weather report in Sharjah at the time of this match.

Sharjah Weather Report

Expected weather in Sharjah at the time of the PAK vs NZ clash (Source: Accuweather)

The weather seems to be a good one at the time of this match. Fluctuations in temperature is set to happen from 26-31 degrees celsius and heat would not be a factor to deal with as it is an evening game. Also, there is no likelihood of rain interrupting the match at any point with clear skies set to remain throughout the match.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah is now expected to be a good batting track, contrary to what we have seen in the second half of IPL 2021. However, the pitch seems to be redone and now, it looks to be titled in favour of the batsmen and as seen in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game where the batsmen found value for their shots and even a target of 171 was not safe to defend. However, with the Pakistan batsmen in red hot form, a high-scoring match is expected on the cards and anything above 165 would be a competitive total on this pitch.

