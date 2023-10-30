Pakistan will be going head to head against Bangladesh for their upcoming match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game will commence at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh is in the ninth spot on the points table, as they have only won a single game yet in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. PAK vs BAN will be the 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Unbeaten India Reclaim Top Spot With Massive Victory Over England

Pakistan currently sits in the sixth spot in the points table as they have only been able to win two matches so far. In their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa was able to grab the victory with just one wicket left in their hand. Pakistan started off well in this World Cup as they won both of their starting matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively. But post that they somewhat lost momentum.

Bangladesh currently is struggling as in their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 they lost to the Netherlands by 87 runs. Bangladesh's current lineup is struggling with both bat and ball. They will surely be looking for answers in their next game which is against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in ODIs

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been against each other for 38 times, in which Pakistan has managed to keep the upper hand as they have won 33 times and Bangladesh has only managed to put up a show for 5 times.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Shaheen Afridi Mustafizur Rahman Mehidy Hasan

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The PAK vs BAN match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

