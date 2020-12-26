New Zealand and Pakistan face each other on Day 2 of the first Test match two-game series. The clash will be played at the Bay Oval Stadium on Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). The Black Caps are on the front foot following the conclusion of opening day’s play with skipper Kane Williamson on verge of another century. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs NZ 1st Test 2020 Day 2 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Ross Taylor Becomes New Zealand’s Most Capped Player Across All Three Formats, Achieves Feat During First Test Against Pakistan at Oval.

Pakistan after opting to ball got off to a brilliant start dismissing openers Tom Latham and Tom Bundell in quick successions. Bug a century-sand between Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor turned the tide in New Zealand’s favour, with Henry Nicholls also playing a crucial inning. The hosts are on 222/3 at end of Day 1’s play. Shaheen Afridi has impressed for the visitors taking all three wickets in the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 2 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 1st Test match of the two-game series. Day 2 of the clash will begin on December 27, 2020, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match has a start time of 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 2 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 match on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 2 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 match on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2020 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).