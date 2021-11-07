In form, Pakistan faces Scotland in the 41st game of the T20 World Cup. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. The game between Pakistan and Scotland will be the group 2 game where the Men in Green would be looking to keep up with their winning streak. On the other hand, Scotland has been winless in the Group Stage and their campaign in the T20 World Cup is on the verge of getting over. Thus they will be looking to play keeping their best foot forward. PAK vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41.

That's also because that this is their last game in the T20 World Cup 2021. The two teams have met each other thrice in this format, where Babar Azam's team walked away with the last laugh. Pakistan has no issues with the roaster and all players are fit. But they will have the luxury to bench a few players for the upcoming tie. However, for team Scotland, there are a few concerns over Josh Davey's availability. Now, check out the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Scotland clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Pakistan vs Scotland match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Pakistan vs Scotland match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).