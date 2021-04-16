South Africa and Pakistan have a lot to play for as they take on each other in the fourth and final T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 16). Babar Azam’s men have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, and a win here would guide them to another series victory in the rainbow nation. On the other hand, South Africa will fight to win this contest and share the series trophy. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of the PAK vs SA clash. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021.

Despite missing services of several big guns, a second-stringed South African side have done a commendable job to keep the visitors on their toes. While Heinrich Klaasen’s men won the second T20I comprehensively, Pakistan had to chase daunting totals in the other two games to cross the line. Aiden Markram, skipper Klaasen and George Linde have been in impressive form, and many eyes would be on them. For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been at their prime, and the hosts must beware of them. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. Babar Azam Scores Fastest T20I Century By Pakistan Batsman During PAK vs SA 3rd T20I.

Pakistan vs South Africa 4th T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played on April 16, 2021 (Friday). The game will be played at The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion and it is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 PM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 4th T20I 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 4th match live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the clash live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television in India. In Pakistan, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 4th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 4th T20I 2021 match live online on Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, as it will be live streaming the PAK vs SA 4th clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

