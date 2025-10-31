Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan were no match in front of South Africa in the first T20 game of their three match series and will be looking for redemption when the two sides meet in Lahore for the second match. Pakistan reached the finals of the Asia Cup recently but they are yet to play to their true potential in recent times. Mike Hesson, their coach, has tweaked a few things during his time in charge of the national team but they continue to be a work in progress. Their opponents Proteas have some real impact players who feature regularly in T20 franchise cricket around the world and given the experience they possess, they will be backing themselves to come out on top again. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Corbin Bosch, George Linde Star As Proteas Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series.

Pakistan’s batting led them down in the last game with barring a few players who got some starts, the others failed to deliver. Key amongst those failing was Babar Azam, who was playing a T20 contest for Pakistan after a while. The former skipper will need to bounce back as there is no doubting the skills he possesses. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi are capable of swinging the new ball but need to work on maintaining a consistent line and length.

Quinton de Kock is back playing T20 cricket for South Africa and his presence in the top order certainly adds to their strength. Reeza Hendricks scored a fantastic half century in the last game and given the wide range of shots he plays, he will be a problem for Pakistan in the power plays. Corbin Bosch and George Linde picked up 7 wickets between them in the first T20 and expect the duo to dominate again.

PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Time 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd T20I is set to be played on Friday, October 31. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, and it will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 2nd T20I online viewing options, read below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Pakistan Star Batter Fall for a Duck on His T20I Comeback During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle. South Africa will be confident of a good display again and wrap up the series with an easy win here.

