South Africa defeated Pakistan by 55 runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 28. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The South Africa National Cricket Team was put to bat by Salman Ali Agha and the Proteas managed to score 194/9 on the back of a superb 60-run knock from the bat of Reeza Hendricks. Tony de Zorzi, on his T20I debut, made a useful 33 while George Linde also struck 36. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz was the best bowler with figures of 3/26 and Saim Ayub also took 2/31. In response, the Pakistan National Cricket Team came up with a forgettable batting effort, being bowled out for 139 runs in 18.1 overs. Corbin Bosch was the best among South African bowlers, taking 4/14, while George Linde got three wickets (3/31). With this, the Proteas went 1-0 up in the three-match series. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Pakistan Star Batter Fall for a Duck on His T20I Comeback During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

South Africa Beat Pakistan By 55 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 A commanding all-round performance from #TheProteas Men as they take the opening T20I by 55 runs, going 1-0 up in the series. ⚡️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/mbyzjmGjFU — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)