Babar Azam had a forgettable comeback to T20I cricket after he was dismissed for a duck during the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 on Tuesday, October 28. This happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Babar Azam attempted an aerial shot off Corbin Bosch's bowling but could only hit the ball as far as the cover region, where Reeza Hendricks took a simple catch. The local fans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium were stunned to silence as the Pakistan National Cricket Team star returned to the dugout for a two-ball duck. Babar Azam Catch Drop Video: Watch Pakistan Star Spill George Linde's Catch During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video Here:

Babar Azam vs Pakistan🔥 Believable player. pic.twitter.com/aZYK7WOQ5j — ħ (@shaheenhive) October 28, 2025

