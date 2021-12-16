Pakistan and West Indies take on each other in the third T20 International. The tour is under threat of cancelation after few more West Indies players tested positive. Therefore, there is still some confusion regarding the status of third T20I. If in case, PAK vs WI 3rd T20I goes ahead fans will once again search for live streaming online and TV telecast details. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast details then continue reading. Pak vs WI Series Under Cloud After Five More Visiting Members Test Positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan will be looking to perform the whitewash against West Indies after having won the first two T20Is. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolation win under Nicholas Pooran's captaincy.

3rd T20I, PAK vs WI Match Timing and Venue

The third PAK vs WI will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The PAK vs WI 3rd T20I will start at 06:30 PM IST with toss at 6:00 PM. For the uninitiated, National Stadium in Karachi will continue to host the Pakistan vs West Indies third T20I.

3rd T20I, PAK vs WI Live Telecast and TV Channel Details

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the PAK vs WI 3rd T20I live. The PAK vs WI 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match live.

3rd T20I, PAK vs WI Live Streaming Online

PAK vs WI live streaming online will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv in India. In Pakistan, PAK vs WI 3rd T20I live online streaming will be available on daraz.pk and on its mobile app. ICC TV will provide the live streaming of PAK vs WI 3rd T20I in many parts of the world as well.

